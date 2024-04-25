Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified on April 25 about his purported statement concerning the relocation of Chakma and Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. He stated his comments were misconstrued, leading to confusion, propagated by certain vested groups.

"My statement has been misinterpreted. There is an attempt to create a confusion during polls and tarnish the image of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Anyway the Chakmas and Hajongs don't get permanent citizenship in Arunachal. Would still appeal the court for a provision to resettle the Chakma Hajong community people to some other location. I had also appealed Himanta Biswa Sarma to help us in this regard".

Rijiju, seeking re-election from Arunachal Pradesh, had previously stated that the CAA had closed doors for citizenship to foreigners or refugees in his state, signaling intentions to relocate Chakma and Hajong refugees. He mentioned discussions with Assam authorities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding resettlement efforts, citing resistance from local residents.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has refuted claims of discussions with the central government regarding the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam. Sarma's statement follows Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks suggesting talks to relocate these refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam post the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Addressing reporters during a poll campaign meeting, Sarma dismissed Rijiju's statements, asserting that the Government of India had not engaged in any such discussions with Assam authorities. He attributed Rijiju's remarks to the political dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh and expressed uncertainty about the veracity of the claims.

Furthermore, Sarma emphasized that no land was available in Assam for resettling the refugees, underlining logistical challenges in accommodating them. He affirmed that neither representatives from the Chakma nor Hajong communities nor the central government had approached him on the matter, pledging to address the issue with Rijiju post-elections.

Also read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma denies talks with centre on relocating Chakma and Hajong refugees