A day after displaying a massive show of strength by taking on a padyatra in the streets of Tura, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma addressed a huge gathering at Dadenggre in West Garo Hills.

Speaking to a congregation of zestful supporters who earnestly listened to his speech, the Leader of the Opposition said, "We have a mission to bring back the lands we lost to Assam. During my tenure, we had refused to sign an agreement that gives our land to Assam, but this anti-people government signed the agreement and sold our precious lands."

Alerting the people of Dadenggre to stay away from the vicious agenda of the BJP, the Meghalaya TMC leader said, "Our Meghalaya is under threat as the draconian laws that were imposed on other states by the BJP government, will soon reach our beautiful hill state too."

"We all have been united to make India a prosperous nation. The people of Jammu & Kashmir were promised that they will be the owner of their lands. Similar to the sixth schedule that was given to us, Jammu & Kashmir was given Article 370 and Nagaland was given Article 371. These laws were given to protect and preserve the culture and the way of life. But, what happened to Article 370 in Kashmir?” he questioned.

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Emphasizing the need to stay vigilant from the nefarious attitude of the BJP, Dr Sangma said, "The Central government sitting in Delhi abrogated Article 370 to fulfil their vested interests. The article was a weapon for the indigenous people to preserve their land as it legally obstructed others to own land in the state. The Modi-led BJP government works against the will of the people. Many leaders from Kashmir including the former Chief Ministers were arrested during the persecution. We must stay united and vigilant of such nefarious activities."

Calling out Congress for playing a hand in gloves with the concealed conspiracy of the BJP, the Leader of the Opposition said, "There is a hidden agenda behind this and we can not stay as mute spectators. We need to fight against this abominable force. TMC is the only party in the country that has emerged as a formidable force to wage a battle against BJP. Congress has also become a part of this agenda, compromising on their beliefs."

Dr. Mukul Sangma quashed the NPP-led MDA government for squandering the funds allocated for the District Council. He said, "While campaigning for the District Council election, I alerted the youth to stay awake. Did the NPP-led MDA government give any heed or importance to the District Council? We need to bring back the lost honour of the District Council that was sabotaged by this ruling dispensation. It has been more than 30 months and this corrupt government hasn't paid salaries. MDCs haven't received their salaries since 2019 for a single month. This corrupt-ridden government has only successfully squandered the funds."

At the event, Meghalaya TMC candidate from Dadenggre Rupa M Marak, along with prominent Meghalaya TMC leaders Ismail R Marak, Jengga Jilenga M Marak, Mickel G Momin, Boaz Marak, Grenillin M Marak, Therisa A Sangma, Levastone T Sangma, and Augustine D Marak were present.