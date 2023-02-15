Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda released the poll manifesto for Meghalaya Assembly elections on February 15.



Highlighting the core promises as envisioned by the party for the development of Meghalaya state, Nadda stated the government will try all efforts to resolve the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya through dialogues.



Speaking at the manifesto release programme here in Shillong, JP Nadda said the state has abundant potential but not much utilization has been done.



“Strong Meghalaya is possible with strong BJP”, said JP Nadda while addressing a presser.



“We will implement 7th pay commission in Meghalaya. We will double the pension of senior citizens”, added Nadda.



Major emphasis has been laid on education as stated by Nadda. The government is mulling plans to introduce youth centric schemes in the state in addition to development of centres for youths to develop their skills.

Nadda also announced the establishment of task force to check illegal mining and promote scientific mining in Meghalaya.



The poll manifesto also mentions about 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in Meghalaya. Free scooties will be provided to meritorious students and free education to girl child from Kindergarten upto Post Posgraduate.

Nadda also announced the establishment of a task force that will check on corruption cases in the state.



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