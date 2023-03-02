While BJP will be looking to increase its footprint in Meghalaya and Nagaland where regional parties remain bigger players, it will be hoping to retain Tripura in a three-way contest against the combined forces of Left parties and Congress and Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha.

The results from the three state assembly elections, in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, have started pouring from 8 AM today which will be significant for candidates who have chosen to contest or even those who are not contesting and calculating their 2024 alliance calculations.

As per the current trends, the saffron party's flag is flourishing in all three northeastern states and everything has worked in favour of the BJP.

So far, In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance has again contested the polls with a 40:20 formula (40 seats for the NDPP and 20 for the BJP) and the picture seems to be clear for a majority win for the saffron party.

The latest tally suggests that NDPP and its ally BJP are leading in 31 seats wherein they have already booked their berths in 8 assembly constituencies.

Read all election-related news here

NDPP leading in 27 seats and alliance partner BJP leading in 12 seats.

This time although NDPP has gone down in number, Hekani Jakhalu becomes the first woman MLA in Nagaland.

Hekani Jakhalu becomes the first woman MLA in Nagaland after winning with a margin of 1536 votes representing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the Dimapur-III constituency. She was one of the four women candidates who contested the Nagaland Assembly election this year.

On the other hand, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP also won the Western Angami seats.

Nagaland, a place no one would dare step into, has turned around and integrated with India. With the ongoing negotiation of the Centre for Naga political issue or the ENPO's demands, the credit goes to the Modi-Shah-led BJP, which has borne its fruits by giving it an overwhelming majority.

Conrad Sangma beats anti-incumbency, gets more seats compared to 2018 assembly polls

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma won from South Tura defeating its opponent and BJP leader Bernard Marak.

Speaking to the media, CM Sangma said, "I thank the people of the state, we are short of a few numbers but will wait for the final results to come out and decide to go forward."

Further, the chief minister asserted that the party will decide on its alliance only after the final results are out.

Flop show for Trinamool Congress (TMC) with pride of Dadenggre constituency seat

The next in the losers' line is the Trinamool Congress (AITC), which bet big on Meghalaya, claiming to form a local government, which will not take commands from New Delhi or Guwahati.

This time for the Meghalaya election, NPP leader James Sangma, brother of CM Conrad Sangma narrowly lost by 18 votes to TMC candidate Rupa Marak from the Daddengre seat.

Apart from claiming victorious from the Dadenggre constituency, the Mamata-led TMC failed to impress either in Tripura or in Meghalaya.

In Meghalaya, the NPP, with 24 seats, is emerging as the largest party, and the smaller parties have won 10 seats. Conrad cannot form a government of his own and may choose to ally with the BJP if his attempts to enlist the smaller parties to fail.

Congress nowhere to be seen, Vincent H Pala loses on his home turf

Interestingly, the Indian National Congress is the big loser in this election. Kharge, the party's shadow president, hasn't been able to move the party out of the shadow of the Gandhi family.

For the assembly election 2023, Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala lost on his home turf Sutnga-Saipung, however, the INC tried to keep its footprint in the hill state to win Gambegre seat by defeating TMC’s Sadhiarani M. Sangma. The seat was won by INC candidate Saleng A Sangma.

Ethnic politics beaten by BJP'S politics in Tripura, Motha could not dent much

Tripura’s newest tribe-based political party TIPRA Motha failed to impress the voters with its manifesto and this could easily be predicted on the counting day. The ethnic sentiment card that Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma played could only garner 12 seats, which was a lot less than what people. However, beating to its triumph the Motha managed to defeat Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma in the Charilam-19 constituency with 800 votes.

The bounce-back of the CPM and Congress alliance in Tripura contrasts with their national stand, or in Kerala, where the left is the ruling party. The alliance may not be able to prolong itself and could succumb soon due to its idealogy.