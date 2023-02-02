The Meghalaya unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidate list on February 2 for the upcoming Assembly polls. BJP will be contesting in all 60 seats.

The ruling national party BJP is confident of winning the Assembly polls in Meghalaya. BJP has titled its poll campaign as M-Power Meghalaya.

In a joint press conference held on February 2 at the BJP headquarters, BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha stated that the people of Meghalaya are fed up with corruption and the slow pace of development in their state.



“The people are suffering due to poor rural roads, powercuts for long hours and lack of basic facilities”, added Rituraj Sinha.



Sinha further added, “The central schemes are not being implemented in the state. People trust that PM Modi can give corruption-free, fast-track development”.



List of candidates:-

BJP candidate list for Meghalaya Polls 2023

BJP candidate list for Meghalaya Polls 2023

BJP candidate list for Meghalaya Polls 2023





Also read : Meghalaya: More than 700 NPP supporters join BJP ahead of Assembly polls