As elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland are scheduled to take place on February 27, Christian leaders in the North East asked electors to vote with integrity.

Representatives of the Christian community from Assam and the North East gathered in Guwahati to pledge solidarity with one another and those who face discrimination.

“As individual voters, one must judiciously exercise our electoral privilege in the casting of our votes. One should be guided by informed and clear conscience and elect leaders who are just and fair, who shun corrupt practices, and those who are trustworthy and committed to the unity and good of our community and the nation,” Rev Dr E.H Kharkongor, recording secretary stated.

Also Read: I eat beef and still I can be in BJP: Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie

The leaders of numerous organisations and councils exhorted other Christians never to compromise on the ideals taught to them by their faith - to stand firm in the face of truth, justice, and fairness.

“One should not succumb to false promises and short-term allurements but remain alert to threats to the freedom guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguards ensured therein to our people,” he said.

As the Meghalaya Assembly Elections are approaching, the BJP State President, Ernest Mawrie, has made a surprising statement that there are no restrictions on consuming beef in the party. In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Mawrie stated that he himself eats beef and there is no issue with it.

Mawrie was quoted as saying, "In BJP, there is no problem. BJP does not think of any caste, creed or religion. We can have anything we want. It is our food habit. Why should a political party have a problem with it?"

When asked about the party's stance on cow slaughter, which is considered sacred in Hinduism, Mawrie stated that "We follow our own food habit and there is no ban, there is no direction for us."

He further added that everyone in Meghalaya eats beef, and there are no restrictions in the state. "It is our habit and culture," he said.