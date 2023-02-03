As far as the northeast election is concerned, the Meghalaya election this 2023 is gaining popularity in the entire northeastern region.

The Meghalaya Assembly election has raised a pertinent question wherein the selection of candidates speaks much about the state's dynastic politics.

It appears to be all about empowering the family and governing the state. Dynastic politics appears to affect state democracy.

Speaking about the National People's Party (NPP) which was founded by the late PA Sangma after his expulsion from the NCP in July 2012.

Following the death of PA Sangma, his son Conrad Sangma took the reigns of the party and later in the year 2018 was elected as the chief minister of Meghalaya.

Also Read: Meghalaya: NPP announces names of 58 candidates for assembly election 2023

Meanwhile, Conrad Sangma's brother James Sangma also contested from West Garo Hills district in 2018 from a NPP ticket and is currently a cabinet minister.

However, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, now the NPP party has given tickets to the Lyngdoh sisters- Ampareen Lyngdoh who is a former Congress MLA and Dr Jasmine Lyngdoh.

Contesting from East Shillong and Nongthymmai assembly constituencies, respectively, the Lyngdoh sisters claimed it was their family’s tradition to file nominations on the first day itself.

On the other hand, TMC leader Mukul Sangma's daughter and his wife and his brother all are fighting in this Meghalaya state election 2023 from their respective constituency.

Interstingly, BJP leader Alexander Laloo Hek popularly known as AL Hek is contesting against his own nephew who is contesting on an NPP ticket.

In March 2018, the NPP party won 19 out of 60 assembly seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly election 2018 and formed government in the state in coalition with BJP and other parties party president Conrad Sangma was sworn in as Chief Minister of the state.

In May 2018, the party won the Williamnagar Assembly seat in a by-election making its tally to 20 out of 60 assembly seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

