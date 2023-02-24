Emphasising the power of democracy to remove corrupt leaders, TMC Legislature Party Leader Dr Mukul Sangma on February 24 said that the people of Meghalaya should ensure that the people choose a state government that works for them instead of following their masters in Delhi.

Addressing a sea of supporters in Mahendraganj on Friday, Dr Sangma said, "On March 6, 2018, I was relieved of my duties as the Chief Minister. BJP leaders from Delhi came to Meghalaya and appointed a CM, who was not even elected from any constituency back then. Only after becoming a CM, he became an MLA. This shows that we didn't choose this state government, it was done by leaders from Delhi. It was not the mandate of the people of Meghalaya but an imposition."

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Dr. Sangma further added: "Don't just elect MLAs [this time], elect a government. People should vote for a government that works for the people and serves them. The objective of politics is to work for the welfare of people of all backgrounds. Politics is the weapon through which we can ease the problems of the people."

He also assured that his government would ensure peace and prosperity in Meghalaya. "We will restore peace in Meghalaya despite the challenges that lie ahead in the name of law and order. We will fulfill TMC's 10 Pledges for Meghalaya, provide financial assistance to our women and youth, and create 3 lakh jobs."

Elaborating on the corruption scandals that hit the state since the MDA government came to power, Dr. Sangma said only Trinamool Congress would free the state from corruption. "Those whose greed knows no ends filled their own pockets instead of working for the upliftment of the people. If today Meghalaya is the most corrupt state, it is not because of the people. It is because of those in power. This is why it becomes extremely important to use our right to vote in this election," he said.

The Leader of Opposition also said, "Our voice is our weapon and I have been using it for the people. We need to fight to free the poor from their troubles and fulfill the aspirations of our youth. These are the responsibilities of a state government."