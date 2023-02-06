A day before the final date of the nomination filing for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, a total of 29 Meghalaya Trinamool Congress candidates came out with the full support of the masses to file their nominations, bugling to embark on a mission to bring a change in Meghalaya.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters amidst a loud cheer and massive rallies, the nomination filing witnessed a high-spirited day across the state.

The candidates who filed nominations on Monday are as follows - Dr. Mukul Sangma from Songsak, Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai, Tengrak R Marak from Bajengdoba, Alphonsush R Marak from Williamnagar, Winnerson D Sangma from Salmanpara, Rupert M Marak from North Tura, Andrew Shullai from Jowai, Iwan Maria from West Shillong, Ian A Lyngdoh from South Shillong, Banshanlang Lawai from Mawryngkneng, Sengnam M Marak from Rongjeng, Rupa M Marak from Dadenggre, Robinus Syngkon from Raliang, Rinaldo K Sangma from Resubelpara, Cherak Momin from Kharkutta, Dikkanchi D Shira from Mahendraganj, Justine G Momin from Mawshynrut, Edmund Khongngai from Pynursla, Harold Firming Khongsit from Sohra, Agassi R Marak from Selsella, Stodingstar Thabah from Sohiong, Zenith M Sangma from Rangsakona, Sadhiarani M Sangma from Gambegre, Pardinand D Shira from Mendipathar, Sounder S Cajee from Mawkyrwat, Raymond Basaiawmoit from Pynthorumkhrah, Ajay Nongrum from East Shillong, Dr. Prabir D Sangma from Raksamgre, and Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem from Mawlai.

Also Read: Meghalaya BJP leader from South Shillong slams Al Hek for projecting himself as the next CM

After submitting his nomination amidst a huge number of party workers, the Meghalaya TMC State President and Nongthymmai candidate Charles Pyngrope said, “I thank the people for showing immense support by turning up for my nomination filing despite not inviting anybody officially or through inducements. It was nice to witness the enormous support from the people.”

All seven candidates from North and East Garo Hills filed their nominations today.

Addressing a gathering of huge supporters after filing the nomination, Meghalaya TMC Legislature Party Leader and the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma said, "We are working to reignite the whole sense of oneness which brought our people together when we thought about the larger good of each and everyone from all the hills of the state, and that is precisely what TMC is doing — talking and acting on unity and oneness, unlike other parties. Anything capable of creating a sense of division in this nation is against the whole interest of this great nation. The onus is on all of us to ensure and say to the world that we are so diverse, yet stand together."

Meghalaya TMC candidate from Rangsakona Zenith M Sangma lambasted the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government for its inept governance. He said, "The fight is on and we are very much confident about winning this battle. This is not merely my fight, but the fight of the people of Meghalaya. This will be the victory of the people of the state. People are against the corrupt, inhumane, and inept NPP-led MDA government."

The Meghalaya TMC Candidate from Mahendraganj Dikkanchi D Shira expressed her full faith in the people of Mahendraganj. "I have full confidence that I will be elected again. I urge the people to stand united and vote for TMC to bring a change in our state," she said.

Emphasizing that 'winds of change' is here, the Meghalaya TMC candidate from Jowai Andrew Shullai said, "I urge all the people of Jowai to come forward and support me as I take this endeavour toward bringing a change. I have full confidence that people will choose me as I will tirelessly work for the welfare of the constituency."

Sounder S Cajee, who is the candidate from the Mawkyrwat constituency said, "I look forward to doing the best for the people of my constituency in terms of development. I have taken a pledge to eradicate the poverty that is being faced by my people. I stand firm in the principles and hope to obtain a respectable victory with the blessings of the people. Mawkyrwat constituency will play an integral role in bringing transparent governance to our state."

With sheer hope to make a difference in the lives of youths, Meghalaya TMC candidate from Sohra, Harold Firming Khongsit emphasized that TMC will bring a change after coming into power.

"In Sohra, we lack a better infrastructure to empower the spirit of sports among our youth. I have been raising this issue and have consistently spoken about this in every meeting in my constituency. People understand the failures of the ruling dispensation and agree with my views. The sitting MLA failed to accomplish what he had promised and dodged the aspirations of the people of Sohra. There are ample issues that plague the constituency which stands unattended by the ruling MLA," he said.