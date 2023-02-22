The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya, FR Kharkongor on February 22 said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state to ensure the smooth conduct of Assembly polls.



The CEO further stated that 40 companies had been deployed earlier while another 70 companies inducted after Tripura polls.



Further speaking on the law and order in the state, CEO Kharkongor said the situation is very smooth apart from the unfortunate death of one candidate of the Sohiong constituency who passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Information for the same and recommendation for the adjustment of the poll has been sent to the election commission. The election will be held in 59 out of 60 constituencies as confirmed by the CEO of Meghalaya.



In addition, Kharkongor stated that Meghalaya has two regions and 60 assembly constituencies, with 36 constituencies in the Khasi, Jaintia Hills region and 24 constituencies in the Garo Hills region.



"We have 3,482 polling stations in the state," the chief electoral officer stated. All of the preparations are on track, and the election teams for all 12 districts have prepared all of the actions and are currently in full swing. We have some minor issues in the Garo hills. In the West Garo hills district, there was a group fight between two parties at Phulbari, but that was resolved. 31 people have already been detained by us. In Shillong, there were a few incidents, but everything is under control now. "In general, election preparation is going well," he stated.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, all arrangements for counting have been made.



He stated, "We have 13 counting centers here in our state, 12 counting centers in the district headquarters, and one counting center in the Sohra civil sub-division."



In addition, the official provided a description of the polling location and the measures taken to increase voter turnout for the upcoming Assembly elections.



"We have two riverside polling places, two of which are one-of-a-kind. Meghalaya has some interesting polling places. We have begun Mission 300 with the identification of five polling places in each constituency where voter turnout is lower than the state average. The state average was 86.90 percent the previous time, in 2018," he stated.



The CEO has high hopes that the voting percentage would reach at least 90 per cent.



He stated, "We are also using music in campaigns, awareness programs, and to educate voters because the people of Meghalaya love music and music is ingrained in their DNA."



According to him, the state has approximately 81,000 first-time voters.



"We have five early voters' medals that we will give to five early voters in every polling station as a measure to encourage early voting. We have 240 special polling stations, 60 of which will be PWD polling stations, 60 of which will be model polling stations, and 120 of which will be all-managed women's polling stations.



The total number of electors in the state is 21,75,236 and out of them 10.99 lakh citizens are female electors and 10.68 lakh electors are male electors.

Along with Tripura and Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly elections will be held on February 27 and results declared on March 2.||



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