Big boost to the National People’s Party (NPP) North Shillong as 18 BJP leaders from Jail Road and two prominent leaders of the Mahila Congress Shillong City - Meba Kharkongor and Niloufer Laloo joined the party fold on February 4.

The newly joined members were welcomed by NPP leader, Dr Don War and Eldora Lyngdoh the Women’s Wing President of North Shillong in a prayer meeting held at Khasi Doebar Hall, Mawkhar.

After being inducted into the NPP family, the new members accompanied the party candidate Ransom Sutnga to file his nomination papers in the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East Khasi Hills on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read: Meghalaya: 18 Trinamool Congress candidates file nomination papers on February 4

“It will boost my winning chances”, replied Sutnga on the joining of the leaders of the two parties to the NPP fold of North Shillong. Sutnga stressed the “educated unemployment youths” in his constituency as the top priority if gets elected.

With a total number of 8 candidates set to fight for the upcoming election, Sutnga expressed optimism in having a “fair contest”. “I am happy. As, we all know North Shillong is always considered to be the brain of the State, having the maximum number of contestants bring a fair contest”, he said.

The BJP secured the second spot in the 2018 election as the party Candidate JA Lyngdoh narrowly lost to the then MLA from KHNAM, Sutnga said the wave was there back then the wave was strong but this time it is “moderate”.

It may be mentioned that a huge confusion has arisen in the constituency as two aspirants claimed to be the official candidate of the BJP - long-existing member Michael Kharsyntiew and newly joined Mariahom Kharkrang. Breaking the Party tradition, the BJP prefers the new face Kharkrang over Kharsyntiew.