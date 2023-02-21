While interacting with hundreds of students at Don Bosco College in Tura, Member of Parliament and Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien on February 21 instilled confidence in the students and encouraged them to work hard to achieve their goals.

While sharing his success mantra, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "You need to experience one essential thing to become successful in life. It is - failure. You should be aware of failures and learn to celebrate them in life."

The Rajya Sabha MP has been actively campaigning for the Meghalaya TMC candidates in various parts of the state. Talking about his campaign journey, he said, "For the past six weeks, I have been going to different constituencies and campaigning for the Meghalaya TMC candidates. Today, I have come here to draw energy by conversing with the young and vibrant students."

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Highlighting the unparalleled power of women in all spheres, MP Derek O'Brien said, "Around 36 per cent of TMC MPs are women. No party in India has achieved this remarkable feat. Today, you are young girls, but tomorrow you will be the leaders."

All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on February 20 held rallies at Phulbari and South Tura constituencies and urged people not to fall into the trap of NPP-BJP.

Addressing a rally at South Tura, Moitra asked people to be careful about BJP-NPP as their allegations against each other are mere political gimmicks.

While taking a jibe at NPP and BJP, Moitra said, “They were all together – the BJP and NPP. Today, Conrad might say, that Amit Shah is very bad, and then Amit Shah might say that Conrad Sangma is very bad. But as soon as the election gets over, they will become brothers again. I urge people not to fall in their trap”.

