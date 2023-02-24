To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya, the Election Commission has ordered the sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state till March 2, state Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkong said on February 24.

The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the inter-state border with Assam till March 2.

Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2.

“All districts having the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal and movement of people in the border areas would be restricted,” Kharkongor told media.

The operation of 'border haats' has also been deferred till the completion of the election process.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Election Commission of India issues notice to state minister for 'distributing money' amid polls

“If the unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, there is a likelihood of law and order problems leading to danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity,” the CEO said.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show-cause notice to Meghalaya minister Brolding Nongsiej for allegedly distributing money in his constituency violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), said sources.

As per the sources, the notice was issued following a complaint filed against the minister by a social organisation with the returning officer.

''In its complaint, the organisation had alleged that a woman was seen accepting the money being given by the minister,'' the sources claimed.

After the complaint, the returning officer of Mawthadraishan Assembly constituency in West Khasi Hills district asked the candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to reply by February 25 as to why action should not be taken against him.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.