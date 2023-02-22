Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 22 claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is against the idea of diversity and gave assurance that Congress will save people from the saffron party.

He was speaking during a rally that he addressed for the first time in Shillong before the Assembly elections.

Lashing out at BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gandhi claimed that they are attempting to destroy the language and traditions of the state.

''BJP is against the idea of diversity and is trying to destroy your culture, tradition, and language. Congress will save you all from the BJP,'' he added.

He further accused BJP of attacking all the states and said that India is not one idea, one community, and one religion.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Gautam Adani, the Congress leader said that Adani gets benefitted whenever the Prime Minister visits any country.

''Whenever Prime Minister visits Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and any other country, Gautam Adani gets a gift from those countries,'' Gandhi claimed.

Gandhi further promised to supply uninterrupted power supply in Meghalaya if voted into power.

''Well make sure that people of Meghalaya get uninterrupted power supply and additionally we provide support to those who are addicted to drugs,'' he said.

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