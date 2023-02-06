BJP Candidate from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai slammed his colleague, the BJP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah AL Hek for projecting himself as the next Chief Minister if the BJP is elected to power after the 2023 Assembly Election.

“He cannot say that…that is very wrong, he cannot say he is the Chief Minister or I will be the Chief Minister. That is very wrong”, said Shullai while speaking to reporters after the filing of his nomination papers in which Union Minister Jitendra Singh accompanied him on Monday at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills.

“This (BJP) is a national party, everything is being decided by the Party high command from Delhi”, added Shullai.

Also Read: Meghalaya: BJP MLA Al Hek files nomination from Pynthorumkhrah constituency

Whereas words in the streets have spread that the BJP high command has projected the newly joined BJP member and candidate from Mawsynram, Himalaya Shangpliang. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma is set to accompany Shangpliang while filing his nomination papers on Tuesday.

While, the five-time legislator from Pynthorumkhrah constituency and BJP candidate Alexander Laloo Hek while speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers has stated that Meghalaya needs a “double engine” government, where in Delhi it is Modi’s Sarkar and in Meghalaya, it will be Modi Sarkar and AL Hek as the Chief Minister.

Former Meghalaya minister and BJP MLA Al Hek files his nomination on February 6.

Al Hek who will contest from the Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency was accompanied by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

On the other hand, National People’s Party candidate Rocky Hek filed his nomination on Wednesday, February 1.

Rocky Hek will compete against his uncle, the sitting BJP MLA Al Hek.