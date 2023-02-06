Former Meghalaya minister and BJP MLA Al Hek files his nomination on February 6.

Al Hek who will contest from the Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency was accompanied by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

On the other hand, National People’s Party candidate Rocky Hek filed his nomination on Wednesday, February 1.

Rocky Hek will compete against his uncle, the sitting BJP MLA Al Hek.

Also Read: Meghalaya Polls 2023: NPP candidate Rocky Hek files his nomination, to contest against former minister Al Hek

Earlier on February 6, the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the BJP for having double standards in its dealings with the NPP and keeping its post-poll alliance option open even after badmouthing the NPP in public.

On February 5, state TMC president Charles Pyngrope stated that the BJP has been hitting out at the NPP in the run-up to the February 27 Assembly elections.

He was responding to BJP national vice-president and Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao's statement that the party has not ruled out forming an alliance with the NPP after the elections.

The MDA Government's partners, the NPP and BJP, are contesting the elections independently.

According to Pyngrope, BJP leaders cannot have their feet in two boats.

"If you are criticising the NPP because of incompetence in governance and alleged irregularities and corruption, why did you not come out of the alliance? "This only demonstrates that he (Ao) is contradicting himself," he explained.

