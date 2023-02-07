Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak filed his nomination from the South Tura constituency on February 7.

Bernard Marak will be contesting against NPP candidate and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Earlier on 2nd February the BJP announced Bernard N Marak, its state unit vice-president, and a former militant leader, as its official candidate against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the South Tura constituency.

Also Read: Meghalaya BJP to release candidates list by February 2, Bernard Marak to contest against CM Sangma

The BJP will contest all 60 seats in the Meghalaya assembly and announce the names of all its candidates on 2nd February.

It had last month decided to break away from the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance led by Conrad Sangma and go it alone in the state election.

Among those whose names featured in the list were BJP's two sitting MLAs - Sanbor Shullai and A L Hek who will contest from South Shillong and Pynthorukhrah constituencies in the city.

Sitting MLAs who quit other parties in the past few months and joined BJP were also accommodated in the list. Among them are H M Shangpliang, Ferlin Sangma, Benedict Marak and Samuel M Sangma who will contest from Mawsynram, Selsella, Raksamgre and Baghmara constituencies respectively.

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie who unsuccessfully contested from the Nongthymmai constituency in 2018 will contest from the West Shillong constituency. M H Kharkrang, the party spokesperson, will contest from the North Shillong constituency, according to the party.

