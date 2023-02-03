Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP Candidate from Nongkrem Constituency Dasakhiat Lamare filed his nomination papers on February 3.

As per reports, Lamare who won 2018 from Mawhati has decided to contest 2023 from the Nongkrem constituency this 2023 assembly election.

Exposing the unholy alliance between NPP and BJP, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leader Andrew Shullai on February 2 said NPP is acting as the B-team of the BJP.

The Jowai candidate also slammed the NPP for partnering with the BJP in 2018 despite the increase in attacks on Christians since 2014, when BJP came to power at the Centre.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ruling NPP party B-team of BJP, claims TMC leader Andrew Shullai

Shullai slammed NPP for acting as a silent spectator to BJP's divisive agenda and vile politics. “Trinamool Congress is the only party that is exposing the truth about BJP: it is anti-Christian. Since 2014, the attack on Christian communities has skyrocketed. So, if NPP was really people-centric, they would not have been allies with the BJP. With a united cadre, Meghalaya TMC will continue to work earnestly to fulfil its promises keeping the interests of the people as its topmost priority,” Shulai said.

Targeting NPP for its baseless propaganda, the Meghalaya TMC leader added, “The leaders are working overtime to hide the fact that NPP and BJP together formed the MDA government that has taken the state back by years. NPP is simply the B team of the BJP.”

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Mawlai Constituency, Marbud Dkhar also filed his nomination papers on February 3.

Dkhar will contest against former MLA and UDP Candidate PT Sawkmie and against the sitting MDC of NPP Teibor Pathaw.