Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Supremo Conrad K Sangma on January 30 launched his poll campaign for his home constituency of 51-South Tura.

Sangma held a mega show of strength at New Tura Law College filed on January 30 and sought support for NPP for the upcoming February 27 elections.

During the show, the Chief Minister also highlighted the various development works undertaken by his government in the last five years, which he said was 'phenomenal' given that it had come over 45 years of underdevelopment in the state, especially Garo Hills and particularly Tura constituency.

''Youth as the voters of Tura endorsed my candidate in the by-election and voted me into victory with a record margin of over 8500 victory margin. With your support we were able to complete a lot of work in five years for the entire state and Tura as well,'' he said while addressing the gathering.

He also reassured the people who have blessed him with their support that the NPP will continue to work for them and added, ''We do not make empty promises, we deliver them. Urge the people’s support to ensure the victory of NPP in 2023''.

''To serve the people of South Tura in the past 5 years has been personally fulfilling as we worked together to restore the glory of our beloved Tura town. Our actions have spoken, my commitment remains- we are for development and we are for the people,'' he added.

Sangma also danced with the people to the NPP anthem and said, ''Grateful for all the love showered by the people at the 51-South Tura General Election Meeting of the National People’s Party''.

He informed the gathering about the MGNREGS job card scheme which has been raised exponentially around for over 20 years.

''In 2018, the funding was only around Rs 500 crores for MGNRES in our state, but after we took over, it has touched Rs 1800 crores which would not have been possible but because we monitored and implemented each and every project through governance,'' he added.

Commenting on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Sangma informed that Meghalaya is now a model for other states in the implementation of the JJM.

The NPP chief further stated that the progress in Meghalaya which has been made in the last five years has made New Delhi to sit up and take notice.

''There was a perception in New Delhi that Meghalaya was unable to utilize the funds given to the state. But now, they talk about the progress being made in the field of development which is no small feat. This a boost for the state,'' he added.

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