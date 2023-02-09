National People’s Party Chief Conrad K Sangma on February 9 campaigned at several locations under 41 - Songsak Constituency with Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira to seek support for party candidate Nihim D Shira, who is pitted against TMC’s Mukul Sangma.

Speaking at a gathering in Songsak, Conrad said that Mukul Sangma’s ego is very big that he choose to quit Congress to join TMC as Vincent Pala was elected president of the Congress in Meghalaya.

“Congress party got divided. Congress was a strong opposition in the State. They used to strongly debate with us (NPP) in assembly. However, the fraction in Congress has weakened the opposition. It further got weakened with TMC also breaking away, with many from TMC joining other political parties. There is practically no opposition in the State,” the NPP chief said.

Terming that NPP is a platform for the tribals of Meghalaya and the rest of the country founded by the Late PA Sangma, he sought people’s support to further strengthen the party as the party has made inroads strongly across the State and people of Songsak should come together to vote for NPP.

“We will form the government in Meghalaya with full majority,” he reiterated.

Also Read: Meghalaya ruling party NPP lost trust of public, claims Congress leader Vincent Pala

“We don’t have to think much for the upcoming election. It is very clear that NPP is coming back with a thumping majority”, he informed the voters of Songsak and sought their mandate for Nihim D Shira.

At Dagal, the NPP chief said that despite various challenges that were posed to the Govt during the COVID pandemic, NPP was determined to ensure the momentum of growth.

He said that the Govt delivered development-based politics and served the people of the State with utmost dedication.

“In the last five years, the Govt could do much more than what could not be achieved in 20-30 years. NPP Govt has constructed a record number of roads across the State”, he added.

He informed that in 45 years of Statehood, only 4500 households in rural areas had piped water connections in the State but NPP led Govt has provided over 3 lakh households with pipe water connections under JJM in the last three years.

He further said that keeping public interest as a priority the NPP-led Govt has accorded utmost thrust to ensure holistic development in the State. He said that every MLA in the districts and constituencies were given authority to decide what best was required to be initiated on a priority basis.

“Our MLAs were CMs in their own constituencies. We had decentralised the powers to our MLAs as we wanted that public representatives should be able to decide what best is required for their constituents,” the NPP chief asserted.

He lamented that Songsak MLA Mukul Sangma failed to approach him and hence nothing much could be initiated in Songsak. However, NPP candidate Nihim D Shira continuously engaged with him and ensured that different development and welfare programmes were rolled out in the Songsak area.

He castigated Mukul for neglecting the people of his constituency merely because of his ego and political differences.

He said that as MLAs irrespective of parties, they should engage and collaborate with the ruling party.

“Thanks to Nihim D Shira, who has worked for the interest of the people of Songsak that various Govt initiatives were rolled out in the constituency,” he added.

NPP candidate from Songsak Nihim D Shira is seeking a mandate from the electorate on the issue of local identity.

He said that Mukul has betrayed the people of Songsak and it is time for people to decide and reject Mukul.

“People of Songsak gave him a mandate but he chose Tikrikilla. Why should the people of Songsak vote for an outsider? It is time that people of Songsak repose their faith in the son of the soil,” he added seeking a mandate for himself.

