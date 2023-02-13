Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on February 13 began his second leg of the campaign via chopper.

He addressed two election meetings - at Narangbari under 48-Selsella Constituency and at Chokpot under 53-Chokpot constituency.

Conrad had represented the Selsella constituency in 2008 and was also the youngest Finance Minister of Meghalaya during the time.

Speaking to the gathering, he said Selsella will always remain close to his heart and narrated about his bonds with them, which go beyond the realm of politics. “The people of Selsella have taught me politics, I have gained experience in politics from here,” he said, adding that he continues to give much of his time to the people and concerns of Selsella.

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Striking a chord with everyone present he said, “Elections will come and go, problems will come and go but one thing that will remain is our relationship. We all were born in Garo Hills, we are living in Garo Hills and we will end our lives in Garo Hills, so we all need to stay together.”

He also expressed that as a Chief Minister, he has ensured that he carries people of every religion, caste and creed together. “I assure you all that I never discriminate against anyone in my work, I respect everyone and treat everyone equally and I carry everyone together ahead,” he said.

Stating that Arbinstone Marak is the son of the soil and people should unite to vote for him, he said, “He is from Selsella and knows the concerns of this area and will rightfully represent the voice of the people.”

He further stated that he chose Arbinstone Marak over seating MLA as people proposed to him and expressed their strong support.

Terming that NPP is all set to form the next Government, he argued that it was no point to vote for candidates of political parties who will not form the Government. “Meghalaya’s political scenario is completely different today. People of Khasi and Jaintia Hills have united to strengthen NPP and we are confident to win maximum seats,” he said.

At Chokpot, the NPP chief spoke at length on different development initiatives that were taken for ensuring progress in South Garo Hills, which had been neglected for decades, and urged the people to vote for NPP candidate Sengchim Sangma.

He said the road condition to Chokpot was very bad but the NPP-led Govt ensured that the construction of the important road from the 9th mile along the Tura - Dalu road to Chokpot is undertaken.

He further said the NPP-led Govt has initiated the construction of the block and sub-division building.

He also stated that close to Rs 100 cr has already been sanctioned for different development initiatives in the Chokpot area.