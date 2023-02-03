National People’s Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma on February 2 came down heavily on Trinamool Congress's (TMC) leader Dr. Mukul Sangma for taking the people of Garo Hills for granted.

He said Mukul’s decision to contest from Songsak and Tikrikilla will cost him dearly as people are already questioning him about switching constituencies – from Amparti to Songsak and now to Tikrikilla, and which seat he will vacate in case he wins from both the seats.

“Today during the campaign at Tikrikilla I asked the public about Mukul contesting there as well as Songsak. They want to question him about shifting from Ampati to Songsak, and now to Tikrikilla. What confidence can he prove? Will he resign Songsak or Tikrikilla if he was to win both? People are seeing through him,” Conrad said during a massive election rally at Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills.

Welcoming Silman K Sangma, son of former CM SC Marak and an Ex MDC, with hundreds of his supporters, he said, ''NPP would sweep through Garo Hills because it is a stable and strong party that can deliver in governance''.

He further said people have seen through the gimmicks of Mukul Sangma and the West Bengal-based party, which is why people are leaving TMC and joining the NPP.

“The number of people from other parties coming into the NPP fold is a testament to where the results of the February 27th election indicate. Ask anywhere in the state, Khasi - Jaintia hills or even Garo hills, and people will tell you it is the NPP that is steadfast. The oldest and biggest opposition party Congress has been weakened and lost ground due to splits and factions. People of the state are looking for a stable and strong party that can deliver in governance and all eyes are on the NPP,” Conrad said.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya also stated that when NPP formed the government in 2018, he was not a Chief Minister for NPP but a Chief Minister for every citizen.

“Look at Chokpot, its MLA was from Congress, who switched to TMC, and many times govt in power tends to look down on opposition areas, but our government did the opposite Rs 35 crore was sanctioned for the road from Baromile to Chokpot because a good road is critical for the development of any place,” he added.

He also talked about the Focus and Focus Plus schemes, the biggest welfare scheme in the state ever, for which Rs 450 crore has been spent for the financial empowerment of households.

Conrad Sangma further informed that 6.5 lakh households have benefited from the schemes, whereas the number of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the State has gone up from only 4000 in 2018 to 40,000 as of date.

“TMC WE cards are mere election promises, don’t get swayed by these empty promises,” the CM said.

Stating that the “winds of change have arrived” Conrad said NPP will sweep through North and South West Garo Hills including Ampati and Tikrikilla this election.

“We will sweep South West Garo Hills including Ampati,” he announced.

Joining Conrad in addressing the rally, Deputy Speaker and Senior NPP leader Timothy D Shira said no one can work with Mukul Sangma.

“In this election, Mukul wanted everything for himself in the Congress so when (Vincent) Pala was appointed president he realized he can no longer play with the party so he joined TMC. TMC will not win a single seat in Khasi Hills…in Shillong, their candidate ran away and turned independent after realizing TMC was unwelcome among the people,” Shira said.

Seeking support for NPP candidate Pongseng Marak, he said under Conrad as CM, North Garo Hills has received numerous projects for development such as Rs 2.69 crore from ADB for schools and education infrastructure, Rs 80 crores for roads renovation in North Garo Hills, repair of 39 kms of damaged road in the Damra region bordering Assam is underway, and the Damring Bridge worth crores of rupees is coming up to stop the flood situation.

Slamming TMC and Mukul for only complaining, he said the German technology road that Mukul spoke highly of did not last even 2 years.

“For the Ganol project, Mukul spent Rs. 500 crore but failed to complete it. Conrad completed it with Rs. 300 crores,” he added.

He further accused Mukul Sangma of betraying (L) P A Sangma, who brought him into politics.

He further accused the TMC leader of corruption right since he was the power minister in 2009.

“How he made his money- when he was power minister in 2009. He floated tenders to dam rivers and hydel projects. Companies paid crores to get the tender but where are the projects?” he pointed out.

Listing out the expensive properties owned by Mukul Sangma, Shira said Mukul had purchased coal worth crores of rupees at Kallu Rengdim in West Khasi Hills, purchased land worth over Rs 50 lakhs in Mendi, has a house in Shillong worth crores of rupees among other things.

“Mukul doesn't eat lakh but crores,” he claimed.

He also said no local is standing for TMC, so the party has brought in people from outside to run their election campaign.

Also read: Meghalaya CM clarifies his stand on denying ticket to Phulbari MLA, claims region failed to witness development