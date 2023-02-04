Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and national president of the National People's Party (NPP), launched a full-scale attack on TMC leader Mukul M. Sangma, calling him a "weak leader" for allegedly using brutal force against the people to get things done rather than listening to them and bringing everyone along during his tenure.



The remarks were made by CM Conrad at an election meeting in Jowai to garner support for Wailadmiki Shylla, the current Jowai legislator for the NPP.



"I have something to say about the opposition parties, which say that the NPP is weak and point fingers at us. It's possible that they used guns, the police, and brutal force against the people during their time. If that is the case, they consider themselves strong. I disagree with them," said CM Conrad Sangma.



He stated, "It is not easy to speak to people and engage with them; it is easy to use force and ask them to fire at innocent people." I've got some tips for them. Move forward with the help of others.



He continued, "I dare to say, Mukul Sangma was the weakest person," During his time, he subjugated any opposition by using brutal force. It's anything but an indication of initiative".



He added, "A leader should take care of his people." If you love people and don't harm them with force, you're a leader. We have never called the police on anyone when we were faced with difficult challenges over the past five years. Conrad stated, "We have instead chosen the path of peace and dialogue to find a solution to various problems."



Conrad said, "Let me explain to those critics, there is a difference between being weak and being soft," in response to those who had criticized him for being weak. We listen to our people and believe that dialogue can lead to a solution. We are not weak because of that.



The chief minister emphasized that the lenient stance taken by his government should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness.



Conrad also mocked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, recalling her earlier statement that West Bengal does not require other national parties to dictate how the state should be run.



TMC is also an outsider in Meghalaya on the same basis. He added, "The Meghalayan people know how to take care of themselves," and that the same idea and analogy apply to Meghalaya.



He also recalled that the TMC members who were given eight years to rule Meghalaya were the same people who failed to advance the cause.



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