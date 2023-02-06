NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma on February 6 addresses an election meeting at Machangpani under 57- Dalu Constituency to drum up support for party candidate Brening A Sangma.

Speaking at the meeting, he asked the BJP not to propagate a misinformation campaign in Garo hills by telling the people that Focus and Focus + scheme is from the centre.

He informed that PM Kisan is a different programme and could not be implemented in the State because most farmers do not own land in the State.

He said that BJP has no option or issue to counter NPP and is only doing cheap tactics.

He said that BJP will not be able to make any impact in the ensuing election as the party will not even win more than 2 seats. Many from BJP including sitting MDC Dhormonath Sangma today formally joined the NPP.

He further said that the wave of NPP across the State is very strong and people should not waste their vote on any other political parties and vote for NPP.

“Political wind for 2023 is sweeping entire State, the voice of the people is clear and NPP is heading for the absolute majority”, he said.

On the otherhand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and national president of the National People's Party (NPP), launched a full-scale attack on TMC leader Mukul M. Sangma, calling him a "weak leader" for allegedly using brutal force against the people to get things done rather than listening to them and bringing everyone along during his tenure.

The remarks were made by CM Conrad at an election meeting in Jowai to garner support for Wailadmiki Shylla, the current Jowai legislator for the NPP.

"I have something to say about the opposition parties, which say that the NPP is weak and point fingers at us. It's possible that they used guns, the police, and brutal force against the people during their time. If that is the case, they consider themselves strong. I disagree with them," said CM Conrad Sangma.