Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, Congress released a 10-point 'chargesheet' against the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government during a press conference held in Shillong on February 13.

In their addresses, All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders Pawan Khera, Mathew Antony and Bobbeeta Sharma described the MDA government's rule in the past five years as "Grand Meghalaya Loot".

Addressing to the media, Pawan Khera said, "In every election whether you are the ruling party or in the opposition, the voters play an important role in assessing the performance of the outgoing government."

Pawan Khera claimed that even the BJP party has announced the MDA government to be corrupt.

Also Read: Meghalaya Polls 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises 'Five Star Meghalaya’ through five commitments

"The chargesheet on our left hand and on your right hand keep out five commitments and vote for the Congress... we are confident that we will win."

The 10-point charge sheet includes — Assembly dome collapse scam, COVID scam, MUDA scam, Coal scam, Saubhagya scam, Rice scam, Excise/Bond Cartelisation scam, Casino scam, Friends and Family - Government Contracts scam and Police purchase scam.

Former union minister and senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Jairam Ramesh released the party’s manifesto on February 11 for the Meghalaya Assembly election scheduled for February 27 next.

Congress has pledged "Five Commitments" to create a "Five Star Meghalaya" if elected to power in the hill state.

Jairam Ramesh stated in the manifesto that the BJP was threatening Meghalaya's cultural and independent identity. He also attacked the MDA partners, calling them puppets and claiming that the party in question was the JMC (Judas Mukul Congress), not the TMC.