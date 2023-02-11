Giving a befitting response to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over his remarks stating there is practically no opposition in the State, the Meghalaya TMC candidate from Mawkyrwat Sounder S Cajee tore into the Chief Minister for insulting the democratic system.

The comments came during an event at the Nativity High School ground in Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills. MP and Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien was also present at the event.

He said, "It is extremely unbecoming of a Chief Minister to stoop so low to hide the reality. By mentioning that there is no Opposition, he has insulted the democratic system since Dr. Mukul Sangma is the Leader of the Opposition."

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister for turning a blind eye to the constructive criticism from Meghalaya TMC, the Mawkyrwat TMC candidate said, "CM is more interested in misleading the people. This shows that he is rattled by witnessing the massive support from the people as TMC marches forward to form the government soon. He has also turned a blind eye to the constructive criticism he has been receiving constantly from Dr. Mukul Sangma-led Meghalaya TMC."

The Meghalaya TMC candidate also highlighted that the party has given many sleepless nights to the NPP. "The steep failures of the NPP-led MDA government in all the sectors are being constantly highlighted by the Meghalaya TMC and this has ruffled the feathers of the NPP leaders as they are struggling to fight with the truth," he said.

Meghalaya TMC is the only party in the state that has given sleepless nights to the CM, as the party demands accountability from the state government while TMC exposes the reality of this corrupt regime. Meghalaya TMC wants to highlight that this is the time for CM Conrad Sangma to admit that he is not the CM who is running the state but heading a proxy government controlled by Delhi and Guwahati.