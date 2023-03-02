Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has emerged victorious in the assembly election from the Pynursla constituency, as per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on March 2.

Tynsong, who contested on a National People's Party (NPP) ticket, defeated his nearest rival Nehru Suting of Congress by a margin of 8,140 votes, according to the ECI website. Tynsong secured 13,745 votes with a vote share of 39.54 per cent.

The United Democratic Party's Anthony Justine Kongwang secured 5,377 votes, while BJP's Rowelly Khongsni secured 377 votes.

Tynsong, who had previously won from the constituency in 2013 and 2018, expressed his gratitude to the people of Pynursla for reposing their faith in him. He also thanked the NPP leadership and his supporters for their unwavering support.

The Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister has been a prominent face in the state's politics for several years and has held various portfolios in the state government. His victory in the assembly election is seen as a major boost to the NPP, which is in power in Meghalaya.