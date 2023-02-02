The NPP National Vice President and Deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong said that the Party management of the NPP was shocked by the last-minute jump ship of former speaker and party candidate, MM Danngo to the BJP.

“We were shocked by his joining the BJP, but we cannot help it nor say anything about it. It is up to him ultimately to decide”, said the NPP national vice president Tyngsong.

However, Tyngsong informed that the NPP will take a call on February 2, evening as to whether to set up an NPP candidate or not from Ranikor Constituency.

It may be mentioned, Danngo was named the NPP official candidate but he left the party to join the BJP and was named the official candidate for the saffron party on Thursday.

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“The Chief Minister, I and Ma Sniewbha will sit down tonight and accordingly we will take an appropriate decision”, said Tyngsong.

Replying to a question that BJP is poaching the NPP candidate, the Vice President of the NPP said that this is politics and he cannot say anything. “The moment you decided to join any party you need to also have some kind of research on your own, then only you joined the party”, said Tyngsong.

It may be mentioned, MM Danngo has ditched the NPP twice - once after losing the 2018 by-polls and then now just a month away from the 2023 Assembly election.

“But I cannot say anything on his behalf, it is best if you ask from him (Danngo)… what was the situation that made him join the BJP at the last minute”, added Dy CM Prestone Tyngsong.