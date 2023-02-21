All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on February 20 held rallies at Phulbari and South Tura constituencies and urged people not to fall into the trap of NPP-BJP.



Addressing a rally at South Tura, Moitra asked people to be careful about BJP-NPP as their allegations against each other are mere political gimmicks.



While taking a jibe at NPP and BJP, Moitra said, “They were all together – the BJP and NPP. Today, Conrad might say, that Amit Shah is very bad, and then Amit Shah might say that Conrad Sangma is very bad. But as soon as the election gets over, they will become brothers again. I urge people not to fall in their trap”.



The Trinamool MP highlighted the failure of the double-engine government in Meghalaya.



Meghalaya TMC South Tura candidate Richard Mrong Marak alleged the lack of development in South Tura, under CM Conrad Sangma’s tenure.



Meanwhile, addressing a massive rally at Phulbari, Moitra expressed confidence that TMC candidate SG Ematur Mominin will be able to retain the seat.



“AITC understands the pulse of the people. This is why one-fourth of the people of the constituency have gathered here to listen to us. This number gives us confidence that the people will bless Rohibul (SG Esmatur Mominin) to bring the change desired by them”, the TMC leader said.



Meghalaya TMC candidate from Phulbari, SG Esmatur Mominin, who was also present at the event, said that it was under his tenure, that Phulbari took massive strides in development. The Meghalaya TMC leader also shared his vision for the constituency.



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