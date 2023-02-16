A day after leading a massive rally in South Tura, All India Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on February 17 attended a public meeting at Ampati and Williamnagar.

Elaborating on the five years of the MDA government and its corrupt practices, Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of the state to teach them a lesson on February 27.

“This is not just a vote to elect. It is a vote to reject, protest, and punish the culprits. It is a vote to hold perpetrators to the book for selling their spines to those sitting in Delhi and for playing with people’s love and faith,” he said.

The AITC National General Secretary has been visiting the remotest corners to interact with the people and share the Meghalaya TMC’s vision incorporated in TMC’s 10 Pledges For Meghalaya.

Reiterating his pledge and commitment to the state, AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also assured that if voted to power, the Meghalaya TMC would ensure that their flagship initiatives – WE Card and MYE Card Scheme – are implemented within the first month of coming to power.

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“The results will be declared on March 2 and it is my commitment that within April 2, the woman member of every household will get Rs 1,000 per month (Rs 12,000 annually)….I give my word that within one month of forming the government, the unemployed youth will receive Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts (Rs 12,000 annually),” he promised, amid thundering applauses from the crowd.



He also said that the registration numbers for MYE Card Scheme show that the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government has completely failed in creating job opportunities for the youth in the state.

“Conrad Sangma claims that Meghalaya has the lowest unemployment rate. But when Trinamool Congress launched Meghalaya TMC’s MYE card scheme, over four lakh unemployed youth registered for it. That is a testament to the fact that unemployment is highest in the state and the youth are being deprived of their rights,” he said, tearing into the false claims made by the NPP.

Slamming the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government for cowering down to the people in Delhi and Guwahati fearing action from central investigative agencies, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Would Conrad Sangma have the courage and spine to say that Meghalaya will be ruled by Meghalaya? The moment he does this, ED and CBI will send him a notice the very next day. They have sent me dozens of notices but that won't stop Trinamool Congress from fighting for people.”

Addressing the crowd in Williamnagar on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee also shared how Trinamool Congress is the only party that raised Meghalaya’s issues and demands in the Parliament.

“In the last year, TMC has protested both inside and outside the Parliament multiple times demanding the inclusion of Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. And we will continue the fight till the end.”

Dismissing the allegations raised by other parties against Meghalaya TMC’s vision, the AITC National General Secretary said, “Few political leaders are claiming that these schemes are freebies. When the CM draws a salary or their telephone, electricity, and water charges are all made free, those are not considered freebies. But when TMC wants to give something to common people and stand for their rights, NPP-BJP calls those pledges freebies.”

Highlighting the poor infrastructure in the state along with the startling lack of adequate education and employment opportunities, Abhishek Banerjee further said, “The CM has surrendered to BJP leaders in Delhi and Guwahati. He cannot even put a 10W bulb on the roads [of his constituency] and is running a remote-controlled government…A government must be super-incompetent for failing to implement the schemes and projects which were announced and started by Dr. Mukul Sangma when he was the chief minister.”

Meghalaya TMC Legislature Party leader and Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma also emphasised how projects remained incomplete during the MDA government’s tenure. “We had initiated one medical college but that has seen no progress. Same is the case with a technical institute, an engineering college, and an architecture college. The development work that we started has been left incomplete due to this present government. The incumbent government, in the last 5 years, has forgotten about their tribes, youth, and mothers. Their only priority is to rob the state of its rightful land, culture, and heritage.”



Assuring that Meghalaya TMC will make its best efforts to ensure a medical college in every district, the National General Secretary said, “Since there are 12 districts in Meghalaya, there should be at least 12 medical colleges in the state. Currently, there is none. Why couldn’t the double-engine government deliver on this poll promise? Even in Ampati, there are no teachers in schools and no doctors at the health centres. The NPP-led MDA government inaugurated the polytechnic but it did not see the light of day. Shillong Medical College exists on paper while Tura Medical College is still in the doldrums.”

Urging people to vote for the Meghalaya TMC candidate in Ampati Miani D Shira and the party’s candidate in Williamnagar Alphonsush R Marak, AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “I request people to vote for TMC candidates and the twin- flowers to kickstart development in the state otherwise we will be answerable to our next generation.”

In addition to AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Meghalaya TMC Legislature Party Leader Dr. Mukul Sangma, a host of other leaders attended the two public meetings in Garo Hills and interacted with cheering crowds.

While the public meeting in Ampati was attended by Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma, Salmanpara MLA Winnerson D Sangma, Ampati MLA Miani D Shira, Gambegre candidate Sadhiarani M Sangma, Williamnagar Candidate Alphonsush R Marak, Rongjeng Candidate Sengnam M Marak, EGH District Convenor Anderson A Sangma, Amongpara MDC Nehru D Sangma, and Samanda MDC Lahitson M Sangma were present at the Williamnagar event.