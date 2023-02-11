The candidates of the East Shillong constituency of Meghalaya on February 10, came together and shared a common dais, sharing their visions for the constituency if elected as MLA.



Barring National People’s Party (NPP) Ampareen Lyngdoh and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Wankitbok Pohshna, candidates from other parties – Congress’ Manuel Bardwar, VPP’s Avner Pariat, KAM Meghalaya’s Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew, TMC’s Ajay Nongrum and PDF’s Romeo Phira Rani revealed their vision as an elected MLA during the common platform organized by Seng Samla Laitumkhrah Pyllun at the Police Point in the city, on February 10.



The majority of candidates spoke on the program about the need for better civic amenities in the constituency and a government that is free of corruption.



In addition, the candidates emphasized the necessity of addressing youth unemployment, providing high-quality healthcare, and maintaining an uninterrupted supply of power and water for constituents in the constituency.

Badwar emphasized in his speech that Laitumkhrah must regain its former glory as an "education hub" for the state and the entire region.



According to him, the only thing that has changed in the constituency over the past 15 to 17 years is the appearance of tall, new buildings. He stated that the constituency has not seen any change.

The Congress candidate stated, "My intention to contest the ensuing Assembly polls was to transform and bring about positive changes in the constituency."



In the meantime, the candidate for VPP said that fighting corruption and supporting the establishment of a government devoid of corruption were his top priorities when he decided to run for office.

He claims that the state's citizens have been severely harmed by the current government's corruption and irregularities.



The perpetrators of various frauds and allegations of corruption ought to be punished in accordance with the law. Pariat stated, "This will act as a deterrent."



He also said that the party's manifesto will be out soon, and it will say things like how to make policy for farmers, the education sector, and tackling unemployment, among other things.

In the meantime, both the AITC and KAM Meghalaya candidates emphasized the importance of having a corruption-free government and making East Shillong a corruption-free state and national constituency.



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