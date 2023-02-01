The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a crucial meeting in New Delhi on February 1.

As per sources, the meeting was held to finalize the candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly election respectively.

The meeting was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda at party headquarters in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all the members of the Central Election Committee were present at the meeting.

In Meghalaya, BJP will fight in all seats alone this time while in Nagaland, the party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

Also Read: Meghalaya BJP yet to name candidate from 17-North Shillong Constituency

As candidates in Meghalaya have started filing their nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is yet to decide on its official candidate from the 17-North Shillong Constituency.

As per reports, the two aspirants Michael Kharsyntiew and Mariahom Kharkrang have been claiming to be the official candidate of the saffron party.

However, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie has said that the list has been sent to Delhi and still awaiting approval from the party's high command.

''The party has sent all the names including constituencies which have witnessed several ticket aspirants,'' he added.

Mawrie further informed that the BJP will be contested in all the 60 Assembly constituencies.

Mawrie said that the Central Parliamentary Committee (CPC) met on January 31 to take a final call of the party candidates for upcoming Assembly polls for the three North East states - Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland.

It is worth mentioning that four days ago, the high command of the BJP, had released the official candidate list for Tripura which is all set to go for election on February 16.