While several candidates contesting the Meghalaya Assembly elections are 'crorepatis', CM Conrad Sangma has emerged as one of the richest among them.

As per the ADR report, Conrad Sangma who will contest from South Tura (ST) has moveable assets worth Rs 4,47,58,815 and immovable assets worth Rs 9,59,24,500.

The total assets declared as per the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) stand at Rs 14,06,83,315.

On the otherhand, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has 43 crorepatis, which is the highest among all contesting parties in the state assembly polls.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Meet Congress’s Arbiangkam Kharsohmat, the poorest candidate with net worth of Rs 9000

Here is the list of the top 10 candidates with the highest assets

10 candidates with lowest assets