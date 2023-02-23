Soradini K Sangma, the wife of Meghalaya's veteran political leader Late PA Sangma, was spotted campaigning for her eldest son and Meghalaya cabinet minister James PK Sangma.

Soradini was seen sharing the same platform with her younger son, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Soradini K Sangma while addressing a gathering asked the residents of Dadenggre to vote for her son.

Soradini K Sangma stated that the people of Garo Hills had done so much for her family that her late husband has assigned his children to work for the people of Garo Hills.



Meanwhile, NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma came out all guns blazing against his party's rivals including the TMC.

Also Read: Meghalaya elections 2023: CM Sangma terms TMC leader Mukul Sangma as 'dictator'



In his speech at a gathering in favour of his elder brother James Sangma, he invited members of other political parties, particularly the TMC, to join the NPP. Conrad Sangma in this respect said, "It is no sense in supporting TMC or any other parties. The NPP is expected to establish the government. Let us not waste our votes and get out to vote for the NPP."

Launching a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, the incumbent Meghalaya Chief Minister said, "Mukul Sangma left Congress, as he thought there was no future in Congress party, but he failed to calculate that people of Garo Hills will never accept a party that is from outside when they have the option to choose a party from its own state."

Conrad Sangma reiterated the NPP's pledge to serve the people unreservedly "The NPP believes in advancing the opinions of the people. We shall never do something that goes against the people's wishes. The NPP has always stood up to preserve and safeguard our people's interests."

Conrad commended the people of Dadenggre constituency for their trust in him, describing his brother James Sangma as a determined leader who has fought not just for his district but for the whole State.

In his remarks, James Sangma congratulated the people of Dadenggre for their great turnout to greet NPP national president Conrad K Sangma.