The Central Election Committee of Congress has selected the names of five candidates for its respective constituencies for the upcoming assembly election.

As per the Central Committee, Jhanika Siangshai will contest from 6- Khliehriat (ST), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat will contest from Amlarem (ST), Chirend Peter R. Mark will contest from Kharkutta (ST), Dr Tweel K. Marak will contest from Resubelpara (ST) and Carla R. Sanfma will contest from Rajabala.

Meanwhile, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya predicted that the opposition Congress will not win more than four seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Also Read: Congress releases first list of 55 candidates for Meghalaya

As a statement from the BJP national vice president and state in charge Chuba Ao said that the Congress will only get 3-4 seat maximum in Meghalaya, the Congress on January 28 has termed BJP as a “confused party of confused leaders" and has advised Ao to not meddle with the party matters but should keep himself occupied in improving the performance of his own party.

“..the Congress advised Chuba Ao not to waste time meddling in the internal matters of the party. Perhaps Mr Ao should keep himself occupied in improving the performance of his own party

“One hopes that the BJP learns its most important lesson from the previous elections which is to respect the essential secular principles of the Constitution and its Preamble and to take action against those of its foot soldiers who insist on violating the principles of secularism and social harmony endlessly”, reads the statement.

“While Chuba Ao expressed confidence about his party’s performance which is contrary to the assessment of BJP State President, Ernest Mawrie, Ao and the BJP seem to be in a state of confusion on BJP prospects in Meghalaya. This makes BJP a “confused party of confused leaders", further stated the Congress statement from Dr Omarlin Kyndiah the President of Shillong City Congress Committee.

Earlier, NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is hopeful that his party will create history by becoming the first to secure a single majority in the hill state in over 3 decades.

"We are sensing that the history may repeat again which happened in 1972 with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (AHL), NPP is also heading the same way," said CM Sangma.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the NPP is getting positive responses from the grassroots and that the party is fighting these polls by talking to people about the work done in the last 5 years.