Trinamool Congress leader and Member of the Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on TMC being the B team of the saffron party.

Addressing the media the TMC leader said, "The days of only national parties are over in India."

Further, the TMC leader claimed that if TMC had to rely on a by-party system then there would be no hope left for democracy in India.

"The TMC has fought for the last 34 years against the left and TNC has come to power in West Bengal for the third consecutive term," she added.

Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC leader Mahua Moitra slams ruling NPP government for poor condition of roads in Tura

While taking a jibe at NPP and BJP, Moitra said, “They were all together – the BJP and NPP. Today, Conrad might say, that Amit Shah is very bad, and then Amit Shah might say that Conrad Sangma is very bad. But as soon as the election gets over, they will become brothers again. I urge people not to fall into their trap”.

The Trinamool MP highlighted the failure of the double-engine government in Meghalaya.



Further, Moitra said that TMC is here in Meghalaya to provide an alternative and the party is not required to prove its credentials.