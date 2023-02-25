Dispatch of poll parties to 3419 polling stations across 59 Assembly Constituencies in poll-bound Meghayala commenced on February 25.

In South Garo Hills, the first polling party to leave early morning on February 26 is the team going to Rongcheng Polling Station where they will need to trek 8 km to reach the polling station from the last motorable point.

The Meghalaya Assembly polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2.

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Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor on February 20 said that election to the Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district is likely to be adjourned as the United Democratic Party candidate from the seat passed away.

It is worth mentioning that election to the 60-member House is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

"HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of Sohiong constituency, died in the hospital after cardiac arrest. The poll process is likely to be adjourned in the constituency," PTI quoted Kharkongor as saying.

Lyngdoh, a former home minister of the state, had represented the constituency for several terms. In 2018, he lost last on a congress ticket and was seeking re-election on a UDP ticket.