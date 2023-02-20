United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from Sohiong HDR Lyngdoh died on February 20 at Bethany Hospital.

As per reports, Lyngdoh was admitted to the ICU earlier on February 20 following a cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred after the UDP candidate held a party meeting at Mawmaram.

HDR Lyngdoh was brought to the hospital at around 4 PM and informed his family members.

HDR Lyngdoh, commonly known as Maheh, was the Home Minister in the Dr Mukul Sangma-led Congress government. He first won as an MLA from Sohiong in 1988 on a Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) ticket and continued till 1998.

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In the 1998 assembly polls, he lost the seat to RA Lyngdoh of the United Democratic Party (UDP) but in 1999, he won as an MDC on the Congress ticket from the Sohiong-Nongspung constituency.

Again, in the 2003 assembly polls, he recaptured the Sohiong seat from UDP’s RA Lyngdoh and won on a Congress ticket. He continued as the MLA of Sohiong till 2018.

In the 2018 general elections, he lost the seat to HSPDP’s Samlin Malngiang by 622 votes. Lyngdoh won 11,338 votes against Malngiang’s 11,960 votes.