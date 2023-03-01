Meghalaya BJP leader and five-time MLA from Pynthorumkhrah constituency Alexander Laloo Hek asserted that no party would win more than 15 seats in Meghalaya.

Hek expected a hung assembly and stated that people's ideas are different.

"There are several exit polls, and I do not trust in them," AL Hek said.

According to his own prediction, no party will gain more than 16 seats in the state elections. But, he stressed that this was only his own opinion, so it might not be correct.

When asked about the meeting of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 in Guwahati, he responded that there is no problem with talking to any political parties or leaders to form the government, but that the party will ultimately decide with whom it will form the government.

Also Read: Meghalaya election 2023: CEO orders inquiry into violation of secrecy of voting

If pressed directly, he responds, "The party will create a government with like-minded parties that are corruption-free and with whom the party can work."

Asked if the party is open to allying with TMC and Congress to form a government, he replied by saying that BJP's door is always open and it will work with any party that wants to work with BJP to make Meghalaya shine, bright and bring progress.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor, on March 1, directed the Ri Bhoi district election officer to immediately conduct an inquiry into the alleged violation of the secrecy of voting in a polling station under Mawhati constituency and to submit the action taken report before March 3.

This came after a viral image was circulated in social media, with a photograph allegedly depicting a voter pressing the ballot button, in favour of a particular candidate in the ballot unit, which is tantamount to a violation of the secrecy of voting.

The incident also took place despite strict instructions issued to ensure that the voters at polling stations should not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the voting compartment.