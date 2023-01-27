Meghalaya BJP national vice president and party's state in-charge M Chuba Ao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the election rallies in Shillong, Jowai and Tura.

The PM is scheduled to visit the state after February 10.

Other party leaders who will be campaigning for the party include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has also not ruled out an alliance between the saffron party and the ruling NPP party.

Also Read: TMC published its manifesto in Meghalaya. What it means to the voter

He further arrested that the best seat-sharing formula will be worked out once the results are declared.

On the other hand, NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is hopeful that his party will create history by becoming the first to secure a single majority in the hill state in over 3 decades.

"We are sensing that the history may repeat again which happened in 1972 with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (AHL), NPP is also heading the same way," said CM Sangma.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the NPP is getting positive responses from the grassroots and that the party is fighting these polls by talking to people about the work done in the last 5 years.

Talking about his constituency, South Tura, CM Sangma added that he was confident that people will ensure his victory by a big margin.