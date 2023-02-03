The Meghalaya unit of Trinamool Congress came down heavily on state chief minister Conrad Sangma on February 3 during a poll rally.

The leader of the opposition Mukul Sangma slammed the incumbent chief minister over his 'outsider' remark on the TMC party in Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Mukul Sangma criticised CM Sangma and NPP for their malicious propaganda of calling Meghalaya TMC a “Bengali party”.

"What about NPP...where is the headquarter of NPP...are you aware of the origin of the NPP...so what is he (CM Sangma) trying to do, don't they have any other issues," said Mukul Sangma.

"I have repeatedly said these are racial remarks which are supposedly expected from uncivilized people, civilized society does not make any reference which can be considered as 'racial'...I condemn it and I pity his narrow-mindedness and should apologise," he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM lambasts TMC leader Mukul Sangma for contesting from two seats in upcoming Assembly polls

Speaking to the media, TMC leader Mukul Sangma said, "We have seen the visibility for the thirst for change and we are trying to respond to the pulse of the people."

Further responding to a question wherein CM Sangma accused the TMC leader of taking the people of Garo Hills on a ride, to this Mukul Sangma said, "I do not have to take permission from Conrad Sangma...either CM Sangma or I should take permission from where to contest from."

Earlier on February 2, National People’s Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma said that TMC leader Mukul Sangma has been taking the people of Garo Hills for granted.

He said Mukul’s decision to contest from Songsak and Tikrikilla will cost him dearly as people are already questioning him about switching constituencies – from Amparti to Songsak and now to Tikrikilla, and which seat he will vacate in case he wins from both the seats.

“Today during the campaign at Tikrikilla I asked the public about Mukul contesting there as well as Songsak. They want to question him about shifting from Ampati to Songsak, and now to Tikrikilla. What confidence can he prove? Will he resign Songsak or Tikrikilla if he was to win both? People are seeing through him,” Conrad said during a massive election rally at Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills.

Claiming the TMC's trump card- "WE Card" as the best way to stimulate the economy, Mukul Sangma said that when the money comes into the hands of the common man they will spend it which will again enhance the circulation of money.