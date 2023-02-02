United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from 13 Mawryngkneng Constituency, Dr OS Jyrwa filed his nomination on February 2 at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East Khasi Hills, Shillong.

On the other hand, the newly formed political party KAM Meghalaya's candidates also filed nominations.

Angela G Rangad from South Shillong, Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew from East Shillong and Pastor Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh from North Shillong respectively filed the nomination.

The three KAM candidates filed their nominations on Thursday at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), East Khasi Hills District, Shillong.

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KAM aspires to confront the existing political atmosphere in the state, which has marginalised the ideals of participatory democracy, accountability, and honesty.

"We must not be compelled to select a lesser evil," Angela Rangad, one of KAM's founding members, stated. We cannot compromise on the ethics, politeness, and honesty ideals that we want to instil in our students."

Filing of nominations for assembly elections for Meghalaya will begin today with the issuance of notification. Candidates can file their nomination papers till February 7. The scrutiny will be done on February 8 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.



The elections for the 60-member state assembly will take place on February 27, while counting will be taken up on March 2.



Altogether 21 lakh 61 thousand 129 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in th