The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show-cause notice to Meghalaya minister Brolding Nongsiej for allegedly distributing money in his constituency violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), said sources.

As per the sources, the notice was issued following a complaint filed against the minister by a social organisation with the returning officer.

''In its complaint, the organisation had alleged that a woman was seen accepting the money being given by the minister,'' the sources claimed.

After the complaint, the returning officer of Mawthadraishan Assembly constituency in West Khasi Hills district asked the candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to reply by February 25 as to why action should not be taken against him.

Elections to the 60-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

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