National people's Party (NPP) candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh on March 2 won from the East Shillong seat in Assembly polls which was held recently.

She recently joined NPP by shifting allegiance from Congress and is contesting the polls from the East Shillong Legislative Assembly Constituency.

It is worth mentioning that earlier she won as a Congress candidate in 2018 from East Shillong Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Besides Lyngdoh, NPP leader Prestone Tynsong won from Pynursla seat while United Democratic Front (UDP) candidate Metbah Lyngdoh won from the Mairang seat.

Another NPP leader Sniawabhalang Dhar won from the Nartiang constituency by 1947 votes which was the first win of the NPP in the Assembly election.

He secured 16,969 votes as against Laloo’s tally of 14,846 votes while independent candidate Generous Paslein was third with 7,404 votes.

So far four leaders of the NPP have won their respective seats.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led NPP had crossed halfway mark as it was leading in 30 seats, however, alter it came to 24 seats.

The recently held Assembly elections recorded 63.91 per cent of voter turnout as per the Election Commission (ECI).

Out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

It is worth mentioning that polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There were over 21 lakh voters of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh were male.

Besides this, around 369 candidates were in the fray of which 36 were women.

In the wake of the election, the Election Commission of India had deployed 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Meghalaya.