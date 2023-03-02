Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma's wife and brother Zenith lost from their respective constituencies in the Assembly elections on March 2.

Meanwhile, Mukul Sangma has registered a big loss in this election as he lost from Tikrikilla constituency, however, he is leading in Songak.

Dikkanchi D Shira and brother Zenith Sangma have already lost Mahendraganj and Rangsakona seats, respectively. However, Mukul's daughter Miani D Shira is still leading in Ampati.

Dikkanchi D Shira received a total number of 11842 votes which is 36.03 per cent, while Mukul's brother Zenith received a total number of 12817 votes which is 39.3 votes.

Coming back to Mukul, during the initial hours, Sangma was leading in both seats in Meghalaya, however, soon after that the figures changed and he faced defeat.

While casting his vote on February 27, Sangma had said that the people of Meghalaya were fed up with the corruption and misgovernance of the ruling National People's Party.

''They want change, and I am confident that TMC will emerge as the alternative," he added.

The elections in Meghalaya are being closely watched by political analysts, as they are expected to have a bearing on the national political landscape. The results of the elections will be announced on March 2, and it remains to be seen which party will come out on top.