National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on March 3 called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted to him the letter of support of 32 MLAs while staking claim to form the government in the northeastern state.



Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, said he has the support of BJP, HSPDP and two Independent MLAs while asserting the total tally may go up in the coming days as he is in touch with other parties as well.

He said the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his consent to be present on the occasion.

Also Read: Meghalaya Election Update: NPP-BJP-HSPDP alliance to form government in the state

"I have submitted to the governor the letter of support of different parties. In all, we have the support of 32 MLAs. Apart from NPP's 26 legislators, two each are from the BJP and HSPDP, besides two Independent lawmakers,” Sangma said.

"All of them have signed the letter. We are talking to some more parties and their MLAs. So, the number is likely to go up in the coming days," he said.

The NPP supremo claimed that different parties have approached him to support the government led by his party.

He, however, said the name of the new alliance has not been decided yet. Asked about opposition charges that HSPDP MLAs were "hijacked" by the NPP, Sangma,

"Nobody has hijacked anyone. We have their full support."

Earlier , National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on March 3 called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support."

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie said that NPP has the support of 34 MLAs as the party has the backing of legislators of Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Independents, besides those of the saffron party.

Mawrie also claimed that the new government will take oath on March 7 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the programme. The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each. The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.