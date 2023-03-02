Meghalaya chief minister and NPP chief Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his support and blessings in forming the new government.

Earlier today the NPP chief reached Shillong and held a meeting with its party MLAs to decide on a post-poll alliance.

The results of the assembly elections held in Meghalaya will be announced soon and the National People's Party (NPP) has emerged as the top performer with 16 seats won and 9 seats leading.

Meanwhile, BJP national prsident JP Nadda has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National people’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Meghalaya Elections: NPP emerges as the top performer with 16 seats won, 9 seats leading

The Indian National Congress (INC) has won 4 seats and leads in 1, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 0 seats and leads in 3.

The NPP's impressive performance has been attributed to its strong campaign and the support of the people. The party's leader, Conrad K Sangma, expressed his gratitude to the voters and promised to work towards the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the INC's performance has been disappointing, with the party winning only 4 seats and leading in 1.

Meanwhile, the party stated that the results were not what they had expected and that they would analyze the reasons behind their defeat.

The BJP's poor performance is also surprising, as the party had high hopes of winning several seats.Overall, the assembly elections in Meghalaya have been a closely contested affair, with the NPP emerging as the top performer.

The final results are expected to be announced later today, and the focus will now shift towards the formation of the government.