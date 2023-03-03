TMC leader and former chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma asserted that there is a 100 per cent chance of turning the tables and forming the government in the state.

Mukul Sangma also said that all the political parties except NPP and BJP are in talks with the TMC to form a new government.

It is to be mentioned here that in the recently held assembly election, NPP bagged 26 seats while BJP managed to get only 2 seats.

Further to form a government one must have at least 31 seats.

Also Read: Meghalaya election update: BJP gives letter of support to NPP for formation of government

Earlier on March 2, just after the election results were declared, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his official residence on March 3 and handed over the letter of support to NPP for the formation of the government.

The letter addressed to NPP chief Conrad Sangma states, "In inviting a reference to the above-mentioned subject, I am to apprise you that as per directions from the National President, Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda hereby formally communicate with you and submit "A leet of Support" for the institution of the new government as an outcome of the results of the just concluded Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election 2023."

Apart from these, Hill State People's Democratic Party secured 2 seats, and two independent candidates also bagged seats.

While the Indian National Congress won 5 seats, the People's Democratic Front had two seats, and the Voice of the People Party also had four seats secured seats respectively.

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma lost from Tikrikilla and along with him, his wife Dikkanchi D Shira and brother Zenith Sangma also lost in the Assembly elections.

However, he won in Songsak 41 constituency.

During the initial hours, Sangma was leading in both seats in Meghalaya, however, soon after that the figures changed and he faced defeat.

While casting his vote on February 27, Sangma said that the people of Meghalaya were fed up with the corruption and misgovernance of the ruling National People's Party.

''They want change, and I am confident that TMC will emerge as the alternative," he added.

The elections in Meghalaya are being closely watched by political analysts, as they are expected to have a bearing on the national political landscape. The results of the elections will be announced on March 2, and it remains to be seen which party will come out on top.