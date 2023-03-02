Unsatisfied with the results in Mairang, Congress supporters allegedly pelted stones at the counting centre inside the premises of the DC office and set a vehicle on fire at Mairang constituency after their candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang lost the seat to sitting MLA Metbah Lyngdoh of UDP by only 155 votes.

Meghalaya Election Results 2023 have brought good news for Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP), as the party has managed to maintain a steady lead in at least 25 seats out of the 59 assembly segments of the northeastern state.



The NPP has emerged as the clear winner having won 24 seats and leading in two others, according to the Election Commission of India's website.

Also Read: Meghalaya Election Results 2023: NPP sweeps polls with 24 seats, Congress secures 5 ; BJP bags 2

Meanwhile, the INC's performance has been disappointing, with the party winning only 5 seats.

Meanwhile, the party stated that the results were not what they had expected and that they would analyze the reasons behind their defeat.

The BJP's poor performance is also surprising, as the party had high hopes of winning several seats. Overall, the assembly elections in Meghalaya have been a closely contested affair, with the NPP emerging as the top performer.