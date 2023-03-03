Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent Pala has blamed the desertion by senior party leaders for the Congress's poor performance in the elections held on February 27.

Pala said that senior leaders leaving the party made the people confused which resulted in the party's poor performance.

Speaking to the media, Pala said, "Congress used to be a strong force but for the last one and a half years the party leaders destroyed the party and also destroyed themselves."

Also Read: Vincent Pala loses in Sutnga-Saipung constituency, setback for Congress

Further, the Congress leader claims that there is nothing wrong with Congress but it's wrong among the party leaders as they are swinging from one party to the another, making voters confused.

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 Assembly elections, MPCC president and Lok Sabha member Vincent H Pala lost on his home turf Sutnga-Saipung.

Santa Mary Shylla of the NPP defeated two heavyweight opponents, Pala and sitting MLA and UDP candidate Shitlang Pale. The victory margin for Shylla was 2,019 votes.

Shylla secured 15,414 votes as against Pala’s 13,395 votes. Pale was third with 8,543 votes.